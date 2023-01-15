JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 170

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 131 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 4.5 %

JDSPY stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0013 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

