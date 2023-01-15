Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $164.71.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after purchasing an additional 713,243 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 82.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 573,709 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 759.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 472,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

