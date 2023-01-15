Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
LUV opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 87,780 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,932 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,113 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 56.25%.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
