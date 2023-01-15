Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

LUV opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 87,780 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,932 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,113 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

