Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

JACK opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $55,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 547,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $306,303. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

