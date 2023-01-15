Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCII. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,162.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

