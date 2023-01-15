Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCII. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.
Rent-A-Center Stock Up 0.2 %
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,162.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
