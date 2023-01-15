Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlsberg A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,035.33.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

