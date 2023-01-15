Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2023

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlsberg A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,035.33.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39.

About Carlsberg A/S

(Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.