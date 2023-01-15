Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.32. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.56 and a 200-day moving average of $167.18. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $198.62.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after buying an additional 1,389,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,116,000 after buying an additional 289,462 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

