Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,431,499 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431,499 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.91% of GFL Environmental worth $77,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,424 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 95.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,142,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,144 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,082,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,139,000 after acquiring an additional 913,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $35.23.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Bank of America raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

