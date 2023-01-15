Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 554,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,093,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.36% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $119.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

