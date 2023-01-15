Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $60,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 4,687,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KTB opened at $45.81 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The company had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

