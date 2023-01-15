Jennison Associates LLC Buys 157,981 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,981 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.96% of Progyny worth $66,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,438.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,487 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Progyny had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

