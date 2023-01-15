Jennison Associates LLC Buys 608,191 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,191 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.05% of KBR worth $62,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in KBR by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in KBR by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in KBR by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in KBR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

