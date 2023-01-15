Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,771 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $70,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 164.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,696,000 after buying an additional 1,990,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

