Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,468,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,657 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $81,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Envista by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 419.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

