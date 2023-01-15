Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,508 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 4.13% of Huron Consulting Group worth $56,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,282 shares of company stock worth $400,576. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $285.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

