Jennison Associates LLC Has $135.88 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $135,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.38 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

