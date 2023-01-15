Jennison Associates LLC Has $55.44 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,746,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,518 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $55,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $17.37 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

