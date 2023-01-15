Jennison Associates LLC Has $65.86 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 290,898 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $65,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.