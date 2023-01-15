Jennison Associates LLC Has $76.67 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 630,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $76,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,476,000 after buying an additional 214,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,415,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,657,000 after buying an additional 384,519 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of A stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.56. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

