Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,043 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $57,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRT opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

