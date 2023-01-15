Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 10,142 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SBA Communications worth $58,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after acquiring an additional 783,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in SBA Communications by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 387,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 320,171 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SBA Communications by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.27.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $306.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.84 and a 200 day moving average of $301.41. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

