Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 21,108 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $79,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Insider Activity

Cigna Price Performance

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $314.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

