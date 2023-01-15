Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 37,807 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,145,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.43% of Affirm worth $77,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.82. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $751,812. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.