Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 39,840 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,840 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Duke Energy worth $66,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,744,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

