Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 648,541 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,541 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.67% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $75,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

