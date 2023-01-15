Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 747,162 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.62% of KnowBe4 worth $59,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,848,000 after acquiring an additional 583,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,728,000 after buying an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,495,000 after buying an additional 104,493 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,140,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,490,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after buying an additional 534,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $322,256.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 28,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $688,572.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $322,256.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $291,283.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,442. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.36. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

KNBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut KnowBe4 to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

KnowBe4 Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

