Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,091 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Edison International worth $70,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

