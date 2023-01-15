Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,751 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.44% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $54,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,647,000 after purchasing an additional 42,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

