Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $74,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

MRK stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $284.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

