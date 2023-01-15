Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,090 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $68,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $637,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 450.5% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

