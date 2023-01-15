Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and $53,845.50 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017985 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00232609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00844927 USD and is up 5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $50,562.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

