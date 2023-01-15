Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.