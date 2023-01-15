Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37.
Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.