JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target to €34.00

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXAHY. UBS Group raised AXA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AXA from €26.00 ($27.96) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AXA from €31.50 ($33.87) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

AXA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $30.11 on Thursday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

