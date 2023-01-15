JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target to €34.00

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2023

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXAHY. UBS Group raised AXA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AXA from €26.00 ($27.96) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AXA from €31.50 ($33.87) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

AXA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $30.11 on Thursday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

About AXA

(Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.