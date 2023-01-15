JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43, RTT News reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $161.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

