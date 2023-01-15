JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Price Target to $7.50

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Dingdong has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $835.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 481.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $106,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $4,354,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 84.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,739,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after buying an additional 1,709,854 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

