JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Target Price to GBX 185

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIISY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.24) to GBX 259 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DIISY opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.