JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,875.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $54.97.

