Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $52.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOCS. TheStreet cut Focus Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of FOCS opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,098,000 after acquiring an additional 203,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,908,000 after buying an additional 335,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

