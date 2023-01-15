Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $32.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,159.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,892 shares of company stock worth $4,888,242 and sold 471,048 shares worth $19,341,757. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,125 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

