Keene & Associates Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 40.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 81,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

