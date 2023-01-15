KeyCorp Boosts Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $57.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.78.

NYSE CMC opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $56.60.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,400 shares of company stock worth $8,461,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

