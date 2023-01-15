KeyCorp Weighs in on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

