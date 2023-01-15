Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $180.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.42. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.