Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Kimberly-Clark worth $52,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.35.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
