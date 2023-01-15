Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,217,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $721,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,751 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $41.86 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.