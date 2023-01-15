Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kion Group from €54.00 ($58.06) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €58.00 ($62.37) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kion Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

