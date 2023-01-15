Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kion Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €48.00 ($51.61) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($62.37) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.12) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

