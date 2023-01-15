Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kion Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €48.00 ($51.61) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($62.37) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.12) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.
Kion Group Trading Up 5.2 %
OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.33.
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
