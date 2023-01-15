Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.43) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre Price Performance

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.