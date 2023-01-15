Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter.

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KLDW opened at $38.23 on Friday. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13.

