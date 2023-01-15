Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 389,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 338,328 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.76. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

